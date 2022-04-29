Carlos Tavares has no doubts, Alfa Romeo remains a true point of reference for all Stellantis brands. The CEO still uses honey words for the Arese-based car manufacturer, stating that the brand led by Jean-Philippe Imparato represents a true “North Star” for the whole group and especially for its brands. The Portuguese manager wanted to underline his trust in the Biscione in this way, reiterating that the same concept also applies to the other Italian brands within Stellantis. “Alfa Romeo is a North Star. Inspire the whole company – Tavares said on the occasion of the press tests of the new Tonale – this brand is demonstrating how passion and rigor can be perfectly combined. “

The CEO of Stellantis then wanted to highlight how in just one year the change of direction for the Arese car manufacturer has led to the first results, even though it has not yet officially launched any product on the market as the sales of Tonale have only started a few weeks ago. The merit, according to the Portuguese manager, is above all of the Imparato guide, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Since we created Stellantis, we have not so far launched a new Alfa product, but in 12 months we have gone from a budget deficit to profit thanks to Jean-Philippe Imparato, even without launching new products. It means that the business model could have been improved, it is now rigorous and transparent. “

Tavares then concluded by explaining how the brand has already been able to reposition itself correctly, obtaining the status of a premium brand and now aiming to expand growth through technological development. “Alfa margins are already in the right range for a premium brand, whereas last year they weren’t. We can make money with Alfa Romeo. We think we are building the future on the basis of past experience. “