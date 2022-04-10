The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavaresvisited Rome on the occasion of the Formula E ePrix. His presence is to be linked to the future participation in the championship by Maserati, and in fact he was photographed aboard an electric GranTurismo and next to a Grecale Folgore (together with Davide Grasso, CEO of the Trident). The executive took the opportunity to answer questions from the press, and some of his words deserve to be reported to better define what the leader of a Group that controls a large part of the major Italian car brands thinks.

Tavares criticized the political leaders, essentially saying that automakers have not been given the chance to reduce car emissions with a more gradual transition. “Today the average age of cars on the road in Europe is eleven years, with an average degree of CO2 emissions of 170 g / km. If we consider a modern mild hybrid B-segment car, which can be sold at an affordable price in the middle class, its emissions level is around 100 g / km. These are many cars that could be sold to a large number of customers, with a substantial improvement in emissions and at a reasonable price. We would have gained time to build an energy ecosystem, making electric cars at the end of the journey more approachable in terms of price“Explained Tavares. So arguing, he hinted that lower-emission thermal cars (and Stellantis has quite a few of these) weren’t favored at all.

Consequently, electricity will certainly be the strong point of the offer in the coming years, given that in Europe there is a desire to follow this path. However Tavares reiterated that it is not enough to build electric cars without first having the infrastructure to house them.

“Stellantis has 19 electric vehicles for sale, and we will be adding a further 15 over the next two years. The transition process, for a company like this, has already been completed and is in progress. At this point, however, customers want to know the distribution and availability of the recharging points. This infrastructure problem must not be solved by car manufacturers, but by the states. We also need to make sure that the electricity grid can support the car, that there is an energy strategy. We have been explaining for over five years that focusing only on the cars would be dangerous. It is an ecosystem which also includes infrastructure and batteries. Do we have the right clean energy strategy from 2030? This is the question for the political leader. We have already faced our challenges. Now it’s up to others“, Said the manager as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport.