Stellantis, Tavares’ secret plan involving Renault

Carlos Tavares study a plan that involves Renault and goes through United States. The CEO of Stellantiswhich has come under fire from critics for its maxi salary of 36 millionthinks big for his automotive group. Tavares, after working in Nissaneven in Renault – from which he had to resign due to excessive ambition which put him in conflict with the boss – however he was already earning 12 million. And it is said – according to what the site reports Turin Chronicle – that his ambition is to return there Renaultbut not to leave Stellantis: industry rumours say that he would like a merger between Stellantis and Renault (selling Chrysler to the Chinese) in a global megagroup. Merger which, for the moment, John Elkannpresident of the group, denied it.

Tavares, from farmer to full powers in Stellantis

Sixty-six years old, Portuguese by birth and French by education (his mother was a French teacher, his father worked for a Parisian insurance company), to the point of having moved to France at the age of 17 to study at Lycée Pierre de Fermat in Toulouselater graduating in engineering at the Ecole Centrale in Paris, Carlos Antunes Tavares lives mainly in Portugal where he has a farm in which grows olives and produces wine Porto. He doesn’t smoke, sleeps little and – continues torinocronaca – he dedicates himself a lot to sports. Married and father of three daughters, he is also a pilot. A passion born at 14 years oldseeing the races in Estoriland continued on the track: his first racing car was a 1978 Alfasud Sprint. He took part in the Monte Carlo Rally in a Lancia Stratos, won the A2 class of the 24 Hours of Barcelona with a Peugeot RCZ Cup, and collects vintage cars. He has his own team, the Clementeam Racingfrom the name of the first of the three daughters, Clementine.