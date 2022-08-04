In an interview with Corriere della Serathe CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares he talked about electrification and what it will take to keep up with the competition, in Italy and elsewhere. One of the most interesting points of his speech, however, is related to the addiction to chips, especially those produced in Asia.

Tavares’ words reflect the typical attitude of those who exercise optimism on a daily basis. “In production we are still at lower levels than in 2019, the situation is stabilizing but normalcy will not return before 2023. Europe’s reliance on technologies from China and Japan was one of the causes of this slowdown. The production of the chips was directed more towards consumer products, from PCs to tablets rather than cars. But now the situation is normalizing, from ten suppliers who have had problems with this shortage of chips, we are down to two. With the decline in demand for cars, we will increasingly focus on high value-added models. Of course, the issue of addiction is decisive, but Europe is catching up on this. Stellantis is investing in three gigafactories for the production of batteries, in France, Germany and Italy. In Termoli, as we announced some time ago. In France we are making it in Douvrin, in Germany in Kaiserlautern. They will help reduce dependence on Asia. I am amazed at how sophisticated this technology is, just look at how these systems are. Just visit the Douvrin pilot line to understand how much technology there is. We have only one path ahead of us: to evolve“.

On the question of the jobs that could be lost with electrification, Tavares did not answer directly. He misled, explaining that the group invests in technology and that it is already competitive in the challenge with the opponents: “We have the technology, the people, the facilities and the manufacturing capabilities to make it to 2030 as one team. In Europe we are in second place in electric car sales with less than 3,000 units behind Volkswagen; I can say that we are on his neck. In the United States, we are third in low emission vehicles. We are competing for the best. By 2030, 70% of our vehicles will be electric, 100% of our sales in Europe. We will not divide the group as Ford did by creating a newco for the electrical sector; in Stellantis there is no old and new to divide, we are a single group that goes in one direction. I understand the concerns, but we are investing 30 billion euros in electrification and software“.