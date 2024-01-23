“We have asked the government to support us in the production of electric vehicles. We want to reach the milestone of one million vehicles produced, but we must have production support. For nine months we have been asking for support for the sale of vehicles. I would like to thank the government which will launch incentives in February, but we have wasted nine months.” Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said this.

THE INCENTIVES STARTING TODAY

Tavares gave the example of Mirafiori which could have produced more with incentives.

“We have a plant dedicated only to electric vehicles, Mirafiori. We have lost many volumes. If we had had the incentives immediately, Mirafiori could have produced more,” she explained.