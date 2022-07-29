Stellantis is preparing for a second half of the year different from the first. It is true that on the one hand, the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA recorded positive performances in the first half of 2022 (net profit of 8 billion euros) which should make us think positively in view of the future, but it is equally true that the same company decided to review downwards some estimates for global sales: in North America it is now estimated a decrease of 8% and 12% in the Enlarged Europe area, while forecasts related to South America and China remain stable.

“In a complex global context, we continue on the path of ‘Give Forward’ planachieving outstanding performance and implementing our ambitious electrification strategy – commented Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis – Together with the resilience, agility and entrepreneurial mindset of our people and thanks also to our innovative partners, we are transforming Stellantis into a sustainable and future-ready mobility technology company. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all Stellantis employees for their commitment and contribution to these results ”. The Portuguese manager also announced the next steps in the company’s growth strategy: fmake profits with Jeep and Alfa Romeo, and bring the electric 500 to the United Statesthe market that in the first half of the year literally pulled the group’s accounts.

We will therefore see if the supply bottlenecks caused by the war, the lack of chips and any recurrence of the Coronavirus infections will force Stellantis to retouch further forecasts in view of the end of the year. The cost reduction strategy will also be fundamental in this sense, which in the first half of the year brought the whole group to save 487 million euros in Europe between restructuring and other costs related to the reorganization of the activities and of the dealer network.

“We have the same growth trend in Europe as Tesla, and Volkswagen feels our breath on the neck – concluded Tavares, who on China instead added – The problem is political, in the last five years the pressure of politics on business in the country has increased. We change our strategy in Asia, where we leave a loss-making joint venture because the partner broke our trust not doing what he was committed to, getting us into the majority of society. And now we are opting for an ‘asset light’ model to reduce fixed costs and limit exposure to geopolitical risk ”.