Spotlights on Stellantis at CES 2022. From the stage of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, CEO Carlos Tavares took stock of the technological agreements that the group has signed in recent months, presenting the latest partnership launched on the occasion of the US event, the one that will bind the reality born from the merger between FCA and PSA with Amazon to develop software and connectivity technologies, in particular to be integrated on the new STLA SmartCockpit which will be operational on Stellantis vehicles from 2024.

“We are becoming an automotive tech-company. We are deciding to take this path, the agreements signed with Foxxcon, Amazon and others are part of our strategy. We are confident about these partnerships, they align with the direction they are taking and are well balanced. We see them as opportunities to contribute to the achievement of our goals. “ The CEO of Stellantis he then broadened the horizons of his analysis, talking about how the changes that are marking the automotive sector could influence the evolution of mobility.

“The transformation of the auto sector is getting faster, not only because the world is changing but also because the auto industry is moving in this direction. – continued Tavares – It is very exciting and we are happy to be in the right place and at the exact time when these changes are happening. I believe that Stellantis was born just when this change was starting and we are exactly where we would like to be. I would like to clarify our goals, we want to offer the best to our customers to democratize the mobility of the future and make it free and within everyone’s reach. ” Final remarks also on the future structure of the group: “Everyone always asks me if we would keep all the brands in our portfolio. In the long run I can tell you that we will evaluate it. At the moment, however, we intend to use all these 14 iconic brands, to increase the influence of the group and to become the most attractive and interesting reality on a global level. When we discuss their CEO’s vision for individual brands, they each know they need to commit to future goals. In this regard, the business plan will be presented on 1 March. On that occasion, the strategies of the group and brands up to 2030 will be outlined.