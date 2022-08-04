Respected esteem. Carlos Tavares provided posterity with a very positive definition of Sergio Marchionne, the late executive who shaped FCA more than any other, which was then ferried to the merger with PSA. Tavares, current CEO of Stellantis, thus answered a specific question from the Corriere della Serarelating to the memory of the manager who passed away in 2018.

“Sergio was an inspirer and a visionary. A great example for all of us. His business acumen was second to none. I hope you are satisfied with our results. We have a great responsibility to carry Stellantis in the direction he would have chosen, that of more profitable growth“.

In short, Tavares did not deny Marchionne’s vision, ambitious, for what were his companies. Although he several times he avoided talking about marriage to PSA, the man who had conquered Chrysler appreciated the movements in the auto market. The Italian-Canadian manager would have preferred the merger with General Motors, he had made no secret of it. But he didn’t hide his positive impressions of who, ideally, would later take his place.

In 2017, in fact, Marchionne had spoken of Tavares, PSA’s number one at the time: “Carlos is good, a great operator. He is an excellent cook, I don’t know if he will become a three Michelin star but at his home you eat, breakfast doesn’t burn. I like the boy, he is ambitious, he has achieved a quick recovery of Peugeot. I wish him success with Opel too, because if the operation is successful, it will be a good sign for everyone. He will mean that General Motors was to blame for the Opel problems…“

A common passion between the two managers was that of racing, albeit on different levels. Tavares really took to the streets to compete, in rallies, and he loves racing cars so much that he agrees to try them on the track. Marchionne loved speed, and in fact he had one obsession: Ferrari. His dream was to bring her back to the top of the Formula 1 world championship, an event that has not yet happened.