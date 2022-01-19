About a year ago, Carlos Tavares had contested the Italian production chain of Stellantis, explaining how the production costs in the factories of our country were very high, perhaps too high, if compared to those of the factories in other European countries. Waiting to understand what the fate of the new Italian Gigafactory in Termoli will be (“We haven’t finished yet“, Tavares admitted), the Portuguese manager has returned to touch on the issue of costs, underlining how the situation in Italy has not changed particularly a year after his statements.

“A year ago, I noticed that in Italy the cost of producing a car was significantly higher, sometimes double, compared to factories in other European countries, despite a lower labor cost. – commented the number one of Stellantis to the microphones of Il Corriere della Sera this morning on newsstands – This has to do with the organization of production, which needs to be improved. If we apply the good practices that exist in our group to Italy, Italy itself will have good potential. A particular problem that concerns you is the outsized price of energy. We have had an extremely virulent discussion with energy suppliers on this point. Compared to other countries where we are, it stands out “. According to Tavares, it will take time to solve the problem, it will be discussed again at the end of 2022 given that “Any brutal approach would have been inappropriate, you must first analyze and understand”.

In any case, Italy will play a fundamental role in Stellantis’ growth. Especially in the matter of batteries electric: the new Gigafactory in Termoli will host production, with the hope that Stellantis’ business on the battery car market can accelerate as soon as possible. According to Tavares, however, the solution is only one, and it is called incentives: “It would be necessary that the incentives they were maintained until at least 2025. But I don’t think governments will be able to continue subsidizing the sale of electric vehicles at current levels. So let’s get back to social risk. It is the brutality of change that creates social risks ”.