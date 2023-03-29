The debate on the transition to sustainable mobility is further fueled, with the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares who spoke on the topic of electrification by speaking of biofuels and technological neutrality during the Freedom of Mobility Forum, the digital appointment which seen the Portuguese manager representing the automotive group in a debate entitled “In a decarbonised world, will mobility be free and accessible only to a lucky few?”. Stellantis’ number one also spoke about synthetic fuels, commenting on the decisions taken by the European Union to stop the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035.

Tavares and Stellantis vision on e-fuels

“It won’t change much for us. E-fuels represent a direction to be developed and have yet to demonstrate their carbon neutrality. We want to offer safe, clean and accessible mobility and the solution is the electric car, if the energy is clean. EVs are the real ‘game changers’ for decarbonisation” – Tavares explained who however also underlined how the decision to exclude biofuels from the derogation from the endothermic ban represents a lost opportunity, which in a certain sense slows down the plurality of choices that can be pursued in the field of technological development for the automotive sector. “Creativity is lost without technological neutrality: imposing a single technology instead of creating healthy competition means removing power from science that can find new solutions for the decarbonisation of the auto sector.”

How the electrics should be

Tavares himself then also wanted to give his personal vision on how sustainable mobility could develop globally, highlighting how there is not a single solution but equally speaking of what the ideal EVs should be like: “Focus on lighter cars, evolve battery chemistry, improve and increase charging facilities and use clean energy. Without the latter, solutions based on electrification will not bring the expected benefits and will not solve the emissions problem”. In any case, the number one of Stellantis reiterated how the group is not afraid of the deadlines decided by the EU: “Stellantis will be absolutely ready to meet the 2035 deadline, but unfortunately the decision on this point had to be made earlier, perhaps in 2014 or 2015, not in 2023. Electrification will be a major transformation of the industry with a major impact on society and people will have to be prepared”