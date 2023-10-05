Stellantis is preparing to play a leading role in the transition process towards more sustainable mobility. The CEO of the Italian-French group, Carlos Tavaresframes the future scenario as an opportunity for the entire sector, despite the many concerns that are still very relevant today. “I often say that we live in a Darwinian period: by this I mean that only companies capable of adapting to the current context will be able to survive”has explained.

Not just cars

Tavares’ words, pronounced in a video message at the seventh national conference on sharing mobility and reported by Ansa, concerned mobility as a whole, and therefore not limited to cars: “The next decade it will not see the car as the only protagonist. But it will also focus on free mobility. There will be no future for car manufacturers if we give up the fundamental value that makes our work essential to society. And this value is the freedom of individual mobility, these words might sound like a big company cliché but they are not. I’m talking about real people and their lives. It’s about continuing to have access to opportunities, people and servicesas we protect our way of life from climate change.”

Solutions of all kinds

And this is where Stellantis comes into play, which according to Tavares will have a very important role despite the many pitfalls looming over the sector: “We are headed at great speed towards an electric future characterized by highly innovative technologies, but at the same time we must face competition from Chinese car manufacturers and continue to offer the middle class new and accessible mobility options. Stellantis is strongly committed to providing clean, safe and accessible solutions via achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. To do this we strive every day to offer our customers a variety of sustainable solutions from autonomous, connected, electrified and shared vehicles, to used cars, without forgetting micro-mobility, commercial vehicles and even electric vehicles.”

Insidious threats

So what is needed to make free mobility truly real and concrete? According to Tavares, protection is needed from insidious threats, which the Portuguese manager mainly identifies as high costs and short-sighted decisions: “First we need an efficient plan for reducing CO2 globally that respects different implementation timescales: 20 years to transition to clean energy, 10 years to develop a global charging network and five years to develop a DRINK. Secondly, we must solve the problem of energy supply, the basis for any clean urban mobility of the future. Without a large, accessible and fast charging network, most electrified solutions will not bring the expected benefits. And finally, we must stop thinking that cars cannot be public transport.”