The European Commission’s turnaround on engine homologation standards Euro 7 reignited the discussion around the transition of the automotive sector. While the EU authorities have taken a step backwards, with less stringent rules more similar to the Euro 6d, the controversy by the large automotive groups and brands against the institutions has not subsided. The last to speak on the subject was Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis, who defined any investment in Euro 7 technologies as useless if the stops to endothermic engines set for 2035 remain in place, underlining how it is necessary to bridge the gap with Asian countries already clearly ahead on electricity.

“I don’t think Europe needs Euro 7, there is no point in diverting part of our R&D force towards something we don’t need, while our Chinese competitors enter the market with the only battery electric vehicle technology. , – explained the CEO of the group during his speech at the Automobilwoche conference in Berlin – “Why are we using our resources for a technology that we want to ban? It is not common sense ”.

Tavares then also spoke about the prices of electric cars, underlining how these are still too high and that it will still take 5-6 years to be able to lower them to a level that makes accessible electric mobility to everyone. Finally, a comment also on the topic of technology, with the CEO of Stellantis who emphasized the need to concentrate in order to be able to bridge the differences with the Asian powers and strengthen the electricity supply chain, especially from the point of two of the batteries: “If there is one thing to be afraid of, it is the decline of the Western world – continued Tavares – We have to work more efficiently to beat the Chinese not only on technology but also on quality, price, service, this is the main problem we have before us ”.