Carlos Tavares continues its battle against electric as the only power solution for the cars of the future. The CEO of Stellantis continues to argue that the road that foresees the total abandonment of cars equipped with an internal combustion engine within a few years is not feasible: to accelerate the spread of battery-powered cars there are still several obstacles to overcome, many of which will take some time. The issue that takes hold is always the same: that of the cost of electric cars.

“If you want to have a significant impact in reducing emissions, you have to spread a lot of electric cars, but as long as they cost a lot we will not replace the production of traditional cars – the words of the Portuguese manager to Auto and reported by Ansa – Today electric cars cost 50% more, at least, than those with an internal combustion engine. In this we also need the help of politics ”. Another point on which Tavares has focused concerns the production of electric cars: it cannot be said that these cars are green if their realization is not equally zero emissions. “We must be sure that the electricity to charge the batteries of full electric cars is produced in a clean way. Currently it is not – he added – Otherwise it is useless to make electric cars to reduce emissions, only the problem at the origin of energy production moves instead of the exhaust pipe “.

This does not mean that the CEO of Stellantis is against electric cars, and the strategy announced for the group is proof of this: by 2030, the European sales of its brands they will only be full electric. “It is not I who no longer want to build traditional heat engines, but it is the politicians and citizens of the European Union who have made this choice – Tavares concluded – Politicians have decided to take cars out of cities and they do so on the thrust of the emotions of the citizens who want this. It is not the opinion of the entire population but of a majority “.