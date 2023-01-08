Electricity certainly represents the greatest challenge that the automotive world is finding itself facing in this precise historical period. Also Stellantis is involved in this arduous and complex process of decarbonisation of its brands, which will be completed precisely through electric power, but not only. However, CEO Carlos Tavares continues to argue that today battery-powered car technology is not fully accessible to less well-off families, which is why he has requested a further effort from politics.

“One of the challenges we have in electric is what to have one technology that is affordable for the middle class. We have no choice in the automotive industry but to absorb the costs of the technology, otherwise we risk losing the general public – his words reported by Ansa – And losing the middle class would also reduce the impact on the planet’s climate because electric vehicles would be aimed at a limited audience and will have a limited impact”. Protecting profitability on the one hand, making electric cars accessible on the other: this is the double challenge that European manufacturers must try to overcome, and it is not at all simple. “I would like to see European governments supporting end consumers with subsidies that go directly into their pockets, it would be great for the transition period from now to 2030. We know that governments they are unable to support significant subsidies“Tavares continued.

The Portuguese manager then focused on the Italian market, calling it a very interesting case: “As you know, Italy has the largest B-segment on the European market. And this makes the question of convenience and accessibility very important at a time when everyone is trying to reduce electricity costs. This means that the risk we face is the possibility of introducing electric vehicles at a price that the middle class cannot afford, and that is exactly what we are trying to avoid.” Tavares added that in addition to Italy, many other European countries are also dealing with the same situation, in particular those in the south of the region such as France, Spain, Portugal and Greece. “This means we must accelerate cost reductions for EV technology and protect middle-class access to these vehicles through direct subsidies to consumers – concluded the CEO of Stellantis – This has an impact on the balance sheet and debt, and the cost of debt is now higher due to rising interest rates. This is the situation we face in Europe, ed it is more acute in Italy“.