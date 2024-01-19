“With the cut in prices of electric cars initiated by Tesla, a race to the bottom has begun which risks ending in a bloodbath. This is what we want to avoid: I will intervene on prices based on how much I am able to reduce production costs. We must invest to make electric vehicles more accessible but also profitable.” Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said this during the presentation of the Stla Large platform for electric vehicles.

“If we lower prices faster than we can reduce production costs, some companies will find themselves in difficulty, will close their balance sheets in the red and risk becoming prey to groups that have their accounts in order,” observed Tavares.