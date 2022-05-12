For months, in some cases years, car manufacturers around the world have been grappling with various supply chain problems. And now that the process of electrification it is becoming more and more impressive, these shortcomings are starting to be felt more and more: the more the years pass, the more difficult the situation will become for the car manufacturers who are struggling to supply themselves with raw materials and batteries. Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, brings up the law of Darwin’s natural selection: those who will not be able to transform themselves will have problems.

“By 2025 or 2026, batteries will be scarce or, alternatively, there will be a significant dependence of the Western world on Asia “, his words reported by La Stampa on newsstands today. The Portuguese manager fears that carmakers may not be able to build their battery plants fast enough to avoid shortages. However, this does not seem to be the case with Stellantis, which aims to significantly increase the diffusion of its electric vehicles: the goal is to sell 5 million battery-powered vehicles by 2030, compared to just under 400,000 in 2021. however, there are still a few knots to untie to ensure that everything goes smoothly, one above all the tied one to the extraction of raw materials: according to the number one of Stellantis, the inventory node could also affect the ability to keep cars at affordable prices in the transition to electric models, with marginal problems for manufacturers.

Then there is one last, but important, issue that slows down the spread of electric cars, and that Tavares has never stopped reiterating: that linked to lack of the charging infrastructure network. “Everyone will be putting electric vehicles on the market – attacks the CEO of Stellantis – But where is the charging infrastructure? Where are the geopolitical risks supply of the necessary raw materials? Who is looking at the full picture of this transformation? ”.