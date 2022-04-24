There will also be attending the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna scheduled today Carlos Tavares and Jean-Philippe Imparato, respectively CEO of Stellantis and of the Alfa Romeo brand. The two reached the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola aboard the new Tonale SUV, now ready for its official debut on the market: at the wheel of the first electrified compact SUV that marks a real metamorphosis for the Biscione was the Portuguese manager, extremely satisfied with the experience.

“As a perfect illustration of the competitive spirit that drives Stellantis every day, Formula 1 is one extraordinary innovation laboratory where the most innovative solutions are tested with the ultimate goal of increasing performance and reliability – the words of Tavares – For us, it represents an incredible opportunity to transfer this unique know-how to production cars. Alfa Romeo’s experience in F1 will play a key role in the evolution of the brand towards a new era of electrification and connectivity ”. As recalled by the Alfa car manufacturer itself, Formula 1 is in fact the laboratory of change par excellence, pioneering in hybrid strategy, at the forefront of big data management, artificial intelligence and the development of latest generation software. Alfa Romeo defines them “strategic territories“, Thanks to which the Arese brand manages to make technological excellence a priority.