The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, is fresh from the day at the Consumer Electronics Show where he announced a sort of transformation for the automotive group. Which will no longer be just such: it will become a digital company in all respects, with a lot of software to complement the so-called core business, which in any case will remain the world of transport.

A concrete key to the development of Stellantis will be that of the technical knowledge. For this reason, one will be inaugurated and followed high-level training school for engineerspossibly able to study and practice skills in multiple fields. “One of the pillars of our strategy is greater vertical integration not only in software but also in hardware and for this reason we are building an Academy that will have the task of training one thousand engineers a year.Tavares told Repubblica.

The CEO of Stellantis therefore explains what the plan will be. “The goal is to have by 2024 a team of 4,500 software engineers and Amazon will help us along this path. We are already in an executive mode and on March 1st, when we present our first business plan, we will show the whole picture of what our future will be like, based on electrification and software. We have technical centers in all countries where we operate and wherever the engineering community can apply for training. We have started the selection of those who will participate, perhaps in this first year we will not reach a thousand participants but we will not go far. The Academy will be a very powerful tool for the transformation of our industry. There is no reason to exclude any of our technical centers, even in Italy“.

This is also an investment of considerable importance in the field of transition to electric. A world that Tavares probably does not like on a personal level (he has repeatedly shown skepticism about the spread of this type of car in the past), even though he is aware that this is the direction taken by the sector. However, we must also remember that the top manager of Stellantis also loves racing and challenges. And in fact he said: “No car manufacturer in the world has 14 iconic brands like ours. At a time when we are making the necessary investments for the transition, being able to count on such an important scale allows us to cover the different markets in which we operate and attract our customers in the most efficient way. It is exciting to see the vision that the respective CEOs have formulated for the development of the brands“.