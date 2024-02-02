There is no peace between Stellantis and the Italian government. The back and forth between the parties continues on the future of automotive production in Italy: the latest attack came from Carlos TavaresCEO of the Italian-French group, according to which our country should do more to protect auto jobs instead of lashing out at his company for building less within national borders.

We need subsidies for EVs

“This is scapegoating in an attempt to avoid taking responsibility for the fact that if you don't give subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles, plants in Italy are put at risk“, the words of the Portuguese manager reported by Ansa. The statements of the number one of Stellantis follow those of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, who yesterday indirectly addressed Tavares saying that “if he or others believe that Italy should do as France did, which recently increased its share capital within the Stellantis shareholding structure, then let them ask us”.

Increase in production

The minister himself then spoke about the new incentive planmaking it known that the new year will in fact be experimental in this sense: first their functioning will have to be verified, and possibly at a later stage we will proceed with their revision. “If the goal of the increase in production of cars in our country will not be reached, from next year the resources of the automotive fund will no longer be directed to encouraging consumption, but to developing new production investments in Italy, including production reconversion, and a second car manufacturer in our country”concluded Urso.