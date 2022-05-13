The works for the railway connection to High Speed ​​between Turin and Lyon they have historically been more difficult to perform on the Italian side. A little for bureaucracy, and a little for protests, the Italian slowness has always made more news, seasoned with fierce clashes between demonstrators and police, for a movement no TAV with a certain national following. Since the last elections, however, the successive governments have all carried forward the reasons for the strategic work without giving the impression of wanting to give up, some more (Draghi) some less (Conte); and in the meantime part of the problems have moved to the other side of the Alpsin France, where the slowdowns are systematic.

“On the French side, whose work is entrusted to Sncf Réseau, everything is at a standstill. France must connect its railway network to the tunnel by adjusting its lines, so as not to compromise ecological and economic ambitions, Stéphane Guggino, general delegate of the Transalpine committee told the Opinion. Today, however, we are witnessing a dismaying French impasse. A mix of bureaucratic laziness, inertia, sloppiness on the part of the French administration, but also a political question. The project is far from Paris, the drawbacks are local. Europe has the reins of the project: for the government of engineers it is frustrating. Since from a political point of view no one has found a way to benefit from the project, the Ministry of Economy says it will take a long time to have economic benefits. So the state has chosen to not care“, Reads the Newspaper.

On the Italian side, the extraordinary commissioner of the government, Calogero Mauceri, has signed an order authorizing RFI (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana) to develop the project for the new Avigliana-Orbassano line, with adjustments to the Orbassano airport. This is a necessary step forward precisely for the work on the Tav. At this rate, however, to see the Tav between Italy and France it could still take a long, long time.