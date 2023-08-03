It ends 0-0 against the vice-champions of France, Sanabria comes close to scoring. The grenade defense has been promoted with full marks

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara – lens (france)

The first French release tells that Taurus is on the right track. If he plays it equal in the den of Lens, vice-champion of France, he ends up scoreless, and would even risk winning this friendly if Sanabria’s touch (after nine minutes of the second half) weren’t too soft to surprise Samba. He is a tough Taurus, the one appreciated in Lens, against a team that has an extra week of work and is preparing to participate in the Champions League group stage.

top defense — In defense, Taurus offers ample guarantees and never disappoints. Juric repositions Buongiorno in the central position of the three-man defense, with Schuurs and Rodriguez on the sides. Gemello goes between the posts, who plays a real match after eighteen months. Schuurs’ performance is for an all-rounder: unsurpassed in defense, always proactive even in the offensive game of the grenade. Buongiorno and Rodriguez do almost nothing wrong, Gemello fills up on self-esteem, protagonist of three good interventions and a couple of providential exits. In the second half, Zima will come in and get injured shortly after (whose conditions will be assessed in the next few days), and there will also be room behind it for the young N’Guessan. In short, the grenade bunker was promoted with full marks. See also Football & pandemic: in Europe 7 billion lost in 2 years, Italy risks a 26% collapse

curly-ilic — In midfield the legs are still a bit heavy after Pinzolo’s retirement, but the game – especially in the first half – is ordered thanks to the geometry of the Ilic-Ricci duo. In the second half, Juric will start the Ricci-Tameze relay, with the Cameroonian who will give good substance to the midfielder. On the trocar the Seck-Karamoh couple moves a lot at the start but produces little, then replaced by Verdi-Radonjic. Sanabria makes good movements, misses the great opportunity to win this friendly but pays for a delay in condition. Pellegri will take his place. In short, summing up against an opponent later in the preparation and who will play the Champions League as second in the class in France, he was a good Bull. Which is on its way.