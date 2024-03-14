SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert has called on the Union faction not to force the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine again through a vote in the Bundestag. “Any further vote on this matter will not harm the traffic light coalition or Olaf Scholz, but only the invaded Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” Kühnert told “Stern”.

“I appeal to the CDU and CSU: finally respect the decision made by the Chancellor and confirmed twice by the German Bundestag not to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.”

On Thursday, the Bundestag once again clearly rejected a Union proposal to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. It was the third time this year that the Bundestag voted on a proposal from the CDU/CSU regarding the Taurus delivery.

“Lost time and energy”

Kühnert told “Stern” that the Union had not just lost another vote. “Rather, we have all lost valuable time and energy on aimless debates that could have been better spent supporting Ukraine responsibly.”

Ukraine particularly needs ammunition and “smart diplomatic initiatives” that increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the SPD general secretary. “Ukraine does not need partners who are engaged in agonizing domestic political disputes with themselves.”







Chancellor Scholz only confirmed his rejection of the delivery on Wednesday in the Bundestag. He said that he would not deliver a weapon system that would require the participation of German soldiers in the conflict.

The debate on Thursday revealed deep cracks in the traffic light coalition: the Greens in particular criticized the Chancellor's course. During the vote, coalition discipline largely held. There were only two dissenters from the FDP: defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and party vice-president Wolfgang Kubicki.

After the debate, Kubicki criticized statements made by SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich before the debate, who had called for “consequences” because of Strack-Zimmermann’s approval of the previous Union proposal in February. “Today’s statements by the Social Democratic group leader were not well received by many Greens and Free Democrats – to put it kindly,” Kubicki told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany on Friday.

Kubicki criticizes Mützenich's relationship to the constitution

“In any case, I consider the idea that the Chancellor’s party should be able to steer the conscience of the coalition members in the direction it likes to be over-ambitious,” said the FDP politician. “Anyone who, like Mr. Mützenich, demands ‘consequences’ for voting behavior he dislikes is at least at war with our constitution.”







“I strongly advise him to refrain from making such unconstitutional statements that are directed against Article 38 of the Basic Law,” said Kubicki. The article states that members of the Bundestag “are not bound by orders and instructions and are only subject to their conscience”.