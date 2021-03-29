Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Taurus this Monday, March 29, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

From Taurus We can learn to be tenacious, to exercise patience and perseverance. Although he can be very stubborn, judgmental and routine at times, we will find solid support in his constant and committed friendship. Generally calm, even if it costs him, Taurus can get angry like a raging bull. Whoever approaches a Taurus with gifts also wins.

What awaits Taurus on Monday, March 29

If you have an artistic streak, you will find yourself in a moment of inspiration. However, pay attention to the practical part.

Health: In the event of a possible panic attack, remove yourself from the foreground of the scene and wait for it to pass. It will also be good for you to see how others act.

Love: Accept as an adult the rupture of this relationship, the responsibility is usually half and half. Stop blaming yourself for it.

Money: Stop betting everything on luck and fortune. It is important that you learn to support yourself on both legs and be realistic.

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is the earth, like that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21 and May 21 belong to the sign of Taurus.

Consultation the horoscope for all zodiac signs.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.