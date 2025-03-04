We have to confess in love with vertical brooms. Since we cannot avoid the task of cleaning our home, what less than having good allies. The aspiring robots were the ones who made their way in this regard and remain very useful, especially if they have self -life systems. But cable vacuum cleaners have taken overlooks in style.

Thus, brands like Rowenta, Dyson or Bosch They have joined the market of these devices and have launched their own cable vacuum clezers, making them a need for homes. Of course, the investment that they require makes not everyone encouraged to have their help at home.

Unless we take advantage of the offer that Taurus has activated in one of its models. Specifically, it is about IConic Digital Advance cable vacuum, which is now reduced by 42%which means A savings of 115 euros.





Discover a vacuum on offer



A cable -free vacuum cleaner

The Ion Digital Advance, Taurus. Taurus





Buy for 154.99 euros

This reduced Taurus model has a power of 25 papers, a fact to take into account, since we must know how many watts have to have a cable -free vacuum to make it goodfigure that starts from 20PA. This figure, next to its Brusheless digital engine of 450 watts of power, allows you to achieve effective and fast cleaning.

To do this, it also has 60 minutes of batterysufficient autonomy to clean the house. However, if we need more, it is completely recharged in 4 hours. In addition, it is designed with a washable hepa filter that eliminates all particles and improves air quality. These are removable to be able to wash them and always have them clean.

Engine: Digital Brushless 450W

Digital Brushless 450W Suction power : 140AW, 25,000PA

: 140AW, 25,000PA Batteries : Lithium 25.2v

: Lithium 25.2v Autonomy : 60 minutes with eco mode

: 60 minutes with eco mode Indicator battery charge level

3 speeds : Eco, Turbo, H-Turbo

: Eco, Turbo, H-Turbo Triple Advanced Filtration : META META FILTER, CYCLONE FILTER AND HEPA FILTER

: META META FILTER, CYCLONE FILTER AND HEPA FILTER Deposit: 650 ml of capacity and hygienic emptying Touch & Clean





A full cable vacuum cleaner

This model is very light to use throughout the home. Taurus

Regarding benefits for Home cleaningthe Advance Digital Ionic It has an apt brush for any surface and another perfect for parquet. Both include LED lighting in the shoe so that no dust speck goes unnoticed. Once the dirt is collected, the emptying of the 650 milliliter deposit is hygienic to avoid contact with it.

We also like accessories which includes to clean every corner of the home. Another of the benefits that it is worth it is that it becomes a hand vacuum, which is very useful for cleaning certain areas, even those of difficult access, since it barely weighs and is comfortable to handle.

