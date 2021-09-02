The meteor shower Taurids 2021 is an annual meteor shower which occurs every November in the Northern Hemisphere, however when compared with the rain of Perseid meteorites of August or with the meteors Geminids in December, the Taurids 2021 will put on a rather modest show.

At peak times during the 2021 Taurid meteor shower you may be able to see about one half a dozen shooting stars per hour, at best, otherwise you might not even notice the quiet star show above your head.

But the 2021 Taurid meteor shower is special in its own right, as this show is known for occasionally producing fireballs.

A typical meteor is produced when a piece of space dust, perhaps the size of a lentil or a coffee bean, burns in the Earth’s atmosphere and drifts across the sky so fast it’s literally gone in the blink of an eye.

Fireballs, on the other hand, are produced when larger objects, between the size of a peanut and a grape, or even larger in size, plunge into our atmosphere. According to Center for Near Earth Object Studies of NASA, the fireballs they travel much slower than normal meteors, seeming to almost jump into the sky, often blinking several times before fading away.

Some fireballs can be so bright that they cast shadows and leave behind a ghostly smoke trail that twists and turns for several minutes before vanishing.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through a stream of space dust left behind by a comet, and in the case of Taurids, that comet is there comet 2P / Encke, a 2.4 kilometer-wide piece of ice and dust that orbits the sun every 3.3 years, according to NASA.

Whenever this comet revolves around the sun, it leaves fresh dust behind it, and if the Earth crosses a particularly dense streak or trail, we can see more meteors and fireballs than usual, which, according to a study of 2017 published in the magazine Monthly Notice of the Royal Astronomical Society, it happened in 2005 and 2015, suggesting a 10-year cycle of enhanced activity.

This model suggests that 2025 will be the next “boosted” Taurid show, but fireballs can appear in any year.

Where and when to see the Taurids 2021

Meteor showers are astronomical events with the naked eye, where telescopes and binoculars – very useful for observing foggy galaxies, glittering star clusters and the feathered tails of comets – they are not good to observe shooting stars because they appear randomly and move in the sky too fast to follow them.

Even if you will be able to see some Taurids 2021 from your back garden, you will have one much better view if you can find a dark place, well away from light pollution caused by street lamps and bright lights that illuminate offices and other buildings throughout the night.

Once you find a dark sky site, you will need to wait at least half an hour for your eyes to adjust to the darkness; after this time you will only have to wait to see your first meteor.

Watching a meteor shower, especially one with such low activity levels as the Taurids, requires a lot of patience – find a comfortable seat, wrap yourself in warm clothing, and consider going with someone to keep you company while you wait, also because there may be long intervals of several minutes between meteorite sightings.

The Taurid meteor shower gets its name from the way its meteors appear to come from the constellation of Taurus. To find Taurus, look east towards the constellation Orion the Hunter, which shines low in the sky, use Orion’s “belt” of three blue-white stars as a pointer and follow it up to the right where you will see a “V” of stars lying on its side.

This is the star cluster of Hyades which represents the horns of the Bull, the bull. A little further on you will see a miniature-sized knot of stars that looks like a mini version of the Big Dipper. This is the Pleiades star cluster and the taurid meteors all seem to whiz by right below it.

This year, the Taurid rain will peak overnight between November 11-12, but you may be able to see some meteors in the nights before and after the peak. This year’s peak coincides with a 55% illuminated moon, which will reduce the number of faint meteors visible, but won’t be bright enough to cover the brighter fireballs.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don't miss the latest news and news from all over the world!