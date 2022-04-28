A team of scientists from the Gladstone Institutes driven by Lennart Muckehas developed a new therapy which consists in the reduction of Tau, a protein that stabilizes the microtubules and that if it undergoes mutations is the cause of serious neurodegenerative diseases. This time, however, the interest in the Tau protein concerns epilepsy and autism.

There is in fact a severe form of epilepsy in children, called Dravet syndrome, which has its onset in childhood, and causes life-long convulsions. Those affected by this disease are at high risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and they can also develop intellectual disabilities and autism. Available treatments generally fail to improve symptoms.

THE research results scientists from the Gladstone Institutes led by Lennart Mucke were published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine.

Tau reduction: this is why it is effective

In a previous study, researchers revealed that, in a mouse model with Dravet syndrome, that genetic removal of the Tau protein from the whole body during embryonic development reduces epilepsy, SUDEP, and autism-like behaviors.

In the new study, the researchers identified the key cell type in the brain where tau levels need to be reduced to avoid these problems. The research team also showed that Tau reduction is effective in mice even when surgery is delayed until after birth.

“Our findings provide new insights into the cellular mechanisms by which tau reduction prevents abnormal overexcitation in the brain.“, he has declared Muckedirector of the Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disease: “They are also encouraging from a therapeutic point of view, since in humans, starting treatment after birth is even more feasible than treating the embryos in the womb. “

Tau is a promising therapeutic target not only for Dravet syndrome but also for a variety of other conditions, including several types of epilepsy and some forms of autismas well as the Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative disorders.

A good functioning of the brain is guaranteed by the correct balance between the activity of excitatory and inhibitory neurons: the former stimulate the activity of other neurons, while the latter suppress it. Dravet syndrome causes an imbalance between these cell types, resulting in abnormally high and synchronized activity in brain networks that can manifest with seizures or other symptoms.

Mucke and his colleagues recently showed that removing tau from the entire brain changes the activities of excitatory and inhibitory neurons, albeit in different ways. The aim of the new research is to determine whether it is more important to reduce tau in excitatory or inhibitory neurons.

For this purpose, scientists used genetic tools to selectively eliminate tau from one or another cell type in the Dravet mouse model and thanks to this insight they found that removing tau from excitatory neurons reduces the manifestations of the disease. , while the removal of tau from inhibitory neurons does not.

“This means that the production of tau in excitatory neurons sets the stage for all of these abnormalities to occur, including autistic behaviors, epilepsy and sudden unexpected death.“Explained Mucke, who is also Professor of Neuroscience at the Joseph B. Martin Distinguishe and Professor of Neurology at the UC San Francisco.

While the genetic approaches used by scientists to remove tau from specific cell types are effective and accurate, they are still not easy to use as a therapeutic intervention in humans. Consequently, the scientists evaluated a more practical option: the reduction of tau in the brain with DNA fragments known as antisense oligonucleotides or ASOs. The researchers injected ASO anti-tau into the brains of the mice 10 days after birth and found that most of the symptoms of Dravet syndrome disappeared 4 months later.

“We observed a strong reduction in SUDEP, seizure activity and repetitive behaviors“, he has declared Eric Shao, scientist in Mucke’s laboratory and first author of the study. Furthermore, the ASO treatment had no noticeable side effects.

“We are thrilled with these results, especially as another ASO anti-tau has already undergone a Phase I clinical trial in people with Alzheimer’s disease.“, Mucke continued:”It may be useful to consider this strategy for Dravet syndrome and related conditions as well. However, defining the optimal time to start treatment will be crucial, as the window of opportunity could be quite narrow ”.

Although Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and autism have different causes, they appear to be conditions associated with abnormally high ratios between excitatory and inhibitory neuronal activities, and this anomaly could potentially be resolved by therapies that practice tau reduction.