Actress Tatyana Vasilyeva told why her grandchildren fled Germany to Russia

People’s Artist of Russia Tatyana Vasilyeva spoke about the peculiarities of German schools that forced her grandchildren to flee Germany to Russia. She shared in an interview with Lera Kudryavtseva in the Secret for a Million program on NTV.

So, according to the actress, there were many oddities in the educational institutions where her eldest grandsons Vanya and Grisha studied. Vasilyeva was indignant that for a couple of years male teachers came to work in women’s tights, and this was “considered normal.”

In addition, the toilets in the German school were shared, including the “third floor”. At the same time, the level of education in Berlin was much lower than in Moscow, Vasilyeva and her son Philip assured.

Earlier, Vasilyeva spoke sharply about the actress Chulpan Khamatova and her departure from Russia. The actress said that her colleague should not come back to the country. “Khamatova should not return here, because she acted like a pig, having eaten her fill of an acorn! In Sovremennik, she played all the leading roles, ”she said.