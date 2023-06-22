Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova complained that she was very tired of being “constantly buried” and every time she had to refute fakes. In conversation with Channel 5 On June 22, the mentor again did not confirm a new batch of rumors about her hospitalization.

“There are no more forces! I have been “buried” for the last six months. I don’t know where to complain, — she confessed.

Tarasova noted that her health is in order, and she does not constantly lose consciousness, as some journalists hastened to report.

“I didn’t lose anything. I’m not sick of anything. I’m lying out, watching TV, ”said Tatyana Anatolyevna.

Prior to this, in early June, Tarasova, having read another unreliable message about herself that she was in the hospital, called the person who wrote it “cattle”.

On June 8, information appeared again in Telegram channels that 76-year-old Tarasova allegedly called an ambulance for the sixth time in a month. On the same day, in a conversation with Izvestia, the coach denied information about her poor health. She urged not to invent anything, explained that she did not call the doctors and feels good.