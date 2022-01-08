Honored coach of the USSR and Russia in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova on January 8 commented on the information that appeared in the media about the deterioration of her health.

The 74-year-old coach told Izvestia that she felt fine.

The day before, it was reported that Tarasova was called an ambulance after she complained of abdominal pain and headache.

The doctors who came to the call gave her first aid, but did not hospitalize her.

On December 22, the trainer was discharged from the capital hospital after a few days in a medical facility.

Singer Philip Kirkorov announced Tarasova’s hospitalization on December 17. He offered to pray for her health and expressed the hope that everything would be fine.

According to Izvestia, the coach has complained about her health before. So, on December 15, an ambulance was called to her house – Tarasova’s blood pressure rose, general weakness and chest pains were noted. The arrived doctors provided her with the necessary assistance and left her at home for outpatient treatment.