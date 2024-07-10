Moscow court arrests TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva in absentia

Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court has arrested TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva in absentia (included in the register of foreign agents, as well as in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)The court’s press service reported this to Lenta.ru.

The measure will be in effect from the moment it is extraditions to Russia or detention on the territory of the country. Lazareva is accused under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls to carry out terrorist activity, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism”). The basis for initiating the case were her statements about the strikes of Ukrainian drones on objects on the territory of Russia.

Earlier, the investigation requested the arrest in absentia of the TV presenter, who moved from Russia to Spain in March 2022.