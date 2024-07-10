Court arrests TV presenter Lazareva in absentia in terrorism justification case

On Wednesday, July 10, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court arrested TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva in absentia (included in the register of foreign agents, as well as in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) in a case of justifying terrorism. She is charged under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, under which the actress faces up to seven years in prison.

The measure will be in effect from the moment of her extradition to Russia or detention in the country. The basis for initiating the case was her statements about Ukrainian drone strikes on objects in the territory of the Russian Federation. Lazareva admitted that she was happy when Ukrainian drones flew into Russian cities.

The prosecution stated that Lazareva is deliberately hiding from the investigative authorities.

According to the prosecution, the TV presenter is deliberately hiding from the investigative bodies in a criminal case, which she previously became reason for declaring her wanted.

Still: DW in Russian / YouTube

The artist left the country in March 2022, after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. It later became known that she lives in Spain.

In July of the same year, the Ministry of Justice added Lazareva to the register of foreign agents. On June 13 of this year, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put Lazareva on the wanted list, and a few days later Rosfinmonitoring added her to the list of terrorists and extremists.

After moving, Lazareva missed Russia, but made provocative statements

At the beginning of the year, Lazareva announced her divorce from comedian Mikhail Shats (included in the register of foreign agents). A few months later, she admitted that she was experiencing difficulties living abroad, including financially. According to her, after leaving Russia, she lost her fame and demand and even faced serious depression against this background. “I wouldn’t say that I have somehow begun to arrange my new life yet, to be honest,” she said. At the same time, the artist noted that she does not plan to return to her homeland, since she has no reason to do so.

During the same period, Lazareva began making provocative statements about the Russian special operation in Ukraine. In particular, she said that she was happy about the attacks of Ukrainian drones on Russian territory. “Literally every day now we come across drone attacks on Russian cities. (…) And you know, it’s terrible, but I’m happy,” stated she.

In addition, Lazareva proposed “to raze all of Russia to the ground and build a new one.”