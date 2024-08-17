Tatyana Bakalchuk named her husband’s abusive behavior as the reason for the divorce

The founder of the Wildberries marketplace, Tatyana Bakalchuk, named the reason for her divorce from her husband, the co-founder of the marketplace, Vladislav Bakalchuk. An interview with her appeared on YouTube– Svetlana Bondarchuk’s channel “Sveta vokrug sveta”.

According to the businesswoman, she initially loved her husband, was self-sacrificing in the relationship and was an ideal wife. However, her chosen one’s behavior turned out to be incorrect and had a negative impact on the family.

“There were many moments that can now be called emotional swings, abusive behavior. (…) There was a lot that was not quite right emotionally in his actions. There was a lot that a proper man should not allow himself to do in relation to his wife, children and his wife’s mother,” Bakalchuk said.

The businesswoman also noted that in the last two years, her husband was often away from home, while she provided for the household and solved family problems. In turn, after another quarrel, she decided to end the marriage. “Of course, for him it was like snow on the head, everything was fine with him. But what I went through – no self-respecting woman would have stayed in such a family after that,” the guest of the show emphasized.

Earlier in August, it was reported that the company VB Development, founded by Vladislav Bakalchuk, owed Wildberries more than 30 billion rubles.