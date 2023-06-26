Estadão Contenti

06/25/2023 – 20:17

The works on Metro Line 6-Orange led to the interdiction of a stretch of Avenida Miguel Conejo, in Freguesia do Ó, in the north of São Paulo, in addition to a McDonald’s store, a unit of Drogaria São Paulo and a service point of State Public Defender. There is risk of shaking. In the same region, other buildings had already been banned since January, including a prefecture day care center.

The concessionaire responsible for the work, Linha Uni, reported that it had to close the avenue at number 850 on Saturday, 24th, “in a preventive manner, as a result of excavation activities with the north tunneling machine”. The equipment, known as “Tatuzão”, is responsible for excavating, at a depth of 38 meters, the orange Line 6 tunnel.

Excavation had to be suspended because there was a risk of reaching a water table. “This is a normal action, part of the control measures that the technical team of the work develops along the entire route”, said the concessionaire. City Hall made traffic detours and reported that it is monitoring the situation.























