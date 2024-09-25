All teams competing in the series this year have ordered the updated car, which features an all-new chassis, F1-inspired aerodynamics including a DRS system, increased power from the naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder Mountune engine, wider Pirelli tyres and further improved safety standards.

Additionally, three more teams have applied to purchase the new car in anticipation of entering the championship for the first time. Team announcements will follow in due course.

As a result, more than 11 teams are expected to enter next year’s championship, running two or three cars each, with a starting grid set at 30 entries.

The first Tatuus MSV GB3-025 chassis has already been produced at the Tatuus base near Milan and Monza, and a first example of the Mountune-prepared engine is already in Italy to be incorporated into the build process.

Deliveries of the new car to the teams will begin by the end of the year and continue into the first weeks of 2025.

Tatuus MSV GB3-025 Photo by: Tatuus

“The interest in the new Tatuus MSV GB3-025 has been extremely encouraging and we expect to see record numbers on the grid next year. Our aim was to attract teams from outside the championship to help it grow further, and we are delighted to have achieved that,” says Giles Butterfield, MSV Group Head of Operations and Engineering.

“The level of interest confirms our vision of GB3 as the benchmark category for FIA F3 and beyond, and we now look forward to the first on-track testing of the new car early next month, before commencing the full production build programme and deliveries over the winter.”

Tatuus MSV GB3-025 Photo by: Jakob Ebrey