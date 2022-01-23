20 missed triples. With that number crushing his head, Jayson Tatum entered to play at Capital One Arena. In the capital of the United States, there was an atmosphere of resurrection and the chup-chup of the pot that the Celtics forward prepared did not disappoint: it tasted like what it smelled like. Boston landed in DC with two straight losses in which one of its two main players showed the world a part of the self-destruction that Udoka is being criticized for so much. Tatum wants to do too many things and fails in many of them, without delegating and failing when he must decide for himself. It’s not his season. but what player. It is the example of the Wizards that he and his teammates must follow. It is not easy, but it can be done. The one from San Luis entered like a bison and left having destroyed the set that the residents of the capital are building with such delicacy by the hand of Wes Unseld. The locals, who have varied their game to make their defense shine more, were helpless against a megastar who was on one of his big days. 51 points in 33 minutes, adding 10 points and 7 assists, and ending the losing streak from outside the perimeter: 9/14. The greens won 97-116.

The first part of Tatum was one of bursting into a room kicking the door. In case they wanted triples, 3/3 to catch temperature. In the first half there were 31 points and only one shot out of three that did not go in. The player-franchise grew to the point of celebrating the shots with the stands in a semi-friendly way when he saw that no one could distract him. Mission: show how good it is. In the final stretch of that second quarter, crowned by a block from Robert Williams, is where the Celtics escaped. At halftime the distance was 15. During the other two periods things were no better for the Wizards, who even left Tatum a corridor to hang from the hoop. His vaunted defense of the first games of the course was not seen all night. Tatum’s teammates may have been affected somewhat, it seems not to him. The smile returned to his face and the Celtics faced the last minutes without seeing the victory in danger. Those from Washington stayed at a poor 35% success rate in field goals and that they recovered a Kuzma on the rise. Nobody stopped Jayson. Total display of a gamer in trouble this year.