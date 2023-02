Jayson Tatum led Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team to a 184-175 in the NBA All-Star Game over LeBron James’ team. On Sunday (local time), the Boston Celtics winger scored 55 points in the show game of the best basketball players in the North American professional league, setting an all-star record. Tatum was also named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player.