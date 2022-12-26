Tatum enchants, the Celtics overwhelm Giannis. Stellar Jokic, Denver flies

Boston scrambles Milwaukee with the duo Tatum (41 points) and Brown (29 points), Golden State teaches the Grizzlies a lesson pushed by Jordan Poole (32 points) and Klay Thompson (24 points). To close the NBA Christmas, the victory of the Nuggets in overtime against the Suns. Jokic’s plays were decisive (triple double with 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists)



