The 76ers got their chance in Philly. They squandered it on Thursday with their scoring sinking in the fourth quarter and the awakening of Jayson Tatum. The same Tatum who decided at the last minute (after starting the game with a series of 15 attempts) has crushed those from Philadelphia from start to finish this Sunday. The Celtics star has broken the scoring record in a seventh game of the playoffs which had just been signed by Stephen Curry. The Celtics will repeat the Eastern Conference final against the Miami Heat, the big surprise of the postseason.

Tatum has closed the game with 51 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, after a series of 17 baskets of 28 attempts from the field, including 6 triples of 10 attempts. He alternated drives to the basket, mid-range shots and those lethal three-pointers. After the game, the defeated Joel Embiid, the best player in the NBA in the regular season, hugged him, acknowledging his feat.

The Eastern final is the same as last year, this time with home court advantage for the Celtics. In 2022 the series reached seven games and was decided in the last moments of the last game. With the score at 96-98, with 17 seconds remaining, Jimmy Butler, the hero of Game 6, missed the decisive shot for the Miami Heat without much opposition before the Celtics rounded out their victory.

Those from Boston are the clear favorites to repeat the Conference title and get into the NBA finals against the winner of the tie between the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James and the Denver Nuggets of Nikola Jokic. The Celtics have a much stronger block, a team with many variables. The scoring power of Jayson Tautum and Jaylen Brown is joined by the defensive strength of Al Horford and Marcus Smart and the inches of Robert Williamas to complete a powerful and complete starting five. As if that were not enough, Malcolm Brogdon has taken the title for the best man in the league and Derrick White is one of the best seventh.

For Philadelphia, the removal opens up a potential identity crisis. The team has not been able to take full advantage of the best years of Joel Embiid, top scorer and best player in the regular season. There was a phase that was rebuilding, but this year they had a real chance of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in more than 20 years (and for the second time in 40).

The one who leaves the most marked the tie against the Celtics is James Harden. He is a talented player and capable of scoring festivals, but in the face of the demanding Celtics defense he has been shipwrecked. In the team’s four losses, he has left series of shots with a pitiful success rate.

a tricky start

The 76ers started the game better, thanks mainly to three straight 3-pointers by PJ Tucker. They finished the first quarter six points ahead (23-29) despite the fact that neither Embiid nor Harden had finished meeting. It was a tricky start. A run by the Celtics in the second quarter allowed the locals to recover the difference and take the lead in the middle of the game (55-52).

This time Jayson Tatum came out plugged in from the beginning and went to halftime with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Jaylen Brown followed with 13 points in the first half. On the part of the 76ers, after a discreet start, Embiid was making his way through the hoop and the Celtics could only stop him based on fouls, although without being far from overjoyed. He has reached the middle of the game with 13 points and two blocks, but with only one rebound and no assists. PJ Tucker stayed planted in the 11 of the first quarter and Tyrese Maxey added 10 after hitting two triples. The great concern for those in Philadelphia was once again James Harden. He was going to rest with a series of 2 baskets in 8 field goals (including zero of three in triples) and some shot that has not even touched the ring.

The Sixers needed the Harden of great occasions to appear in the second half, but he was not in Boston this Sunday. Embiid clouded over against a Horford who never let him play comfortably. And the team’s shooting percentage on 3-pointers was a shambles, as Tatum (and to a lesser extent Brown, who finished with 25 points) hit 3-pointers for the Celtics over and over again.

When the Celtics ran away by more than 20 points late in the third quarter, the feeling was that only a miracle could save the 76ers. That miracle never came. The third quarter ended with a 33-10 run in favor of Boston, almost humiliating for those from Philadelphia, who did not recover in the fourth either. In the end, 112-88 after many minutes of rubbish, something unusual in a seventh qualifying game.

What in the first half had been a tense game, played to the limit, with a good handful of technical fouls and controversial refereeing decisions, in the final stretch became a triumphant ride for the Celtics, with Embiid and Harden helplessly suffering defeat. from the bench. And with Tatum also resting, happy after having made history.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.