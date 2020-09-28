A radically different season from the previous one is over for the Celtics. One that had a hopeful start, a more than correct development and a bittersweet ending that does not (or should not) cloud all the positive things that can be drawn. The best of all, that the negatives have a solution, something that often worries and that does not occur in other projects that have already become failed like the Rockets. Or that they need a margin of thought greater than Anteto and his Bucks. No, the good thing about the Celtics is that their mistakes have a solution and their strengths have not yet reached their ceiling. Who have returned to the Eastern finals, their third in four years, and have said goodbye with mixed feelings, almost bad, all those that come from that bitter defeat that many experience but not all assume. With a cool head, the team led by Brad Stevens will be able to introspect and diagnose and see what he has done right and what wrong. And, surely, do not go home with the feeling of the good work done, that you can take some Nuggets that have made history. After all, the Celtics already know what it’s like to lose in this round, and they’ve even gotten closer. But that does not mean that his season has been enormously positive in many aspects and that the future is full of promises of change and some impatient rush, always typical of the most winning franchise in history, an honor that can be shared if the Lakers get their seventeenth ring in their history this year.

The Celtics have had this entire course, which has spanned, coronavirus through, almost a year. A beginning in which little was said about them, the result of that eternal farce that Kyrie Irving meant and that unwound a staff of young talents that never adapted to a being was only a leader in theory and that never squared, not even in substance or in shape, with a franchise with a history vastly greater than yours. He “we were not prepared“For so many Jaylen Brown circus he perfectly defined a disastrous course that ended in failure, with a 4-1 against the Bucks in the East semifinals and the overwhelming departure of Kyrie to the Big Apple, to do worse things in the Nets of the ones I did in Boston and stop a project that was going up, in addition to load the coach (Kenny Atkinson) and erase of the bubble. All in italics because it is unprovable, not because it is not an open secret that fully and clearly represents reality. A reality that the Celtics suffered, who have overcome the ill-fated mark left by a man whose talent is directly proportional to his bad head and who has proven to be a player who assumes too much being alone and is more effective as that second sword that never should. to have ceased to be. We’ll see if he can take on that role after Durant after doing it in his day with LeBron.

It’s not the only thing Boston lost last summer. In another move not so good for them but just as disastrous for the other party, Al Horford left to collect a lucrative contract from Philadelphia (109 million in four years) that seemed like a lot and it has ended up being. The pivot left a spiritual and sporting void, disappearing a reference in the locker room and a key man in the defense of Brad Stevens and heading to the overcrowded area of ​​a Sixers in which he is not nor expected, in which he has the umpteenth unintelligible movement of a franchise that started its project hand in hand with the Celtics, its rivals, but which takes steps backwards while the Bostonians maintain a continuous upward line. Maybe not as fast as many would like, but with clear and resounding steps in the right direction, as they have shown in a year in which they have returned to the group chemistry of 2017 and 2018, they have gotten rid of those who demanded more ( Rozier) and have managed to keep the group together almost without altercations, with solitary exceptions silenced by the entire squad such as the one that occurred after the second game of the Eastern finals between Brown and Smart.