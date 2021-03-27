Confrontation of great height in the East with the clash in Milwaukee between the Bucks and some Celtics that arrive with news after the close of transfers. Wagner arrived, Fournier not yet, but the one who took the chestnuts out of the fire was Jayson Tatum. Great game for the Boston forward, helping to win 114-122 your team in a night that has to give them a new impetus.

An even first half in which the visitors took a small advantage gave way to the third quarter, already completely decisive. After the break, in that period, Brad Stevens’ men went up to 43 points scored, which left them on the verge of victory. The locals only had pride and take out the less usual in the last minutes, since the night was sentenced fair and square.

Jayson Tatum was the best of the night, without discussion: 34 points (13/18 shooting), plus 7 assists and 6 rebounds. His teammates Marcus Smart (23 points) and Kemba Walker (21 points) duly supported him to take the game forward. On the other hand, a jab from a Giannis Antetokounmpo (16 points) who only made twelve shots.

The Celtics continue to fight for positions. Now they reach a balance of 22-23, two victories from fourth place but like five other teams. The Bucks, at 29-15.