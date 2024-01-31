Tattoos | These tattoos make people regret

Mikko Partanen regrets the lion coat of arms tattooed on his back, while Vanessa Hotta removed the Bambi tattooed on her wrist as a teenager. Based on HS's survey, tattoos in a particularly visible place may start to be regretted in later life.

When from Vantaa Mikko Partanen had the Finnish coat of arms with a lion tattooed between his shoulder blades, he thought it was a good idea.

Although Partanen, according to his own words, has never been particularly patriotic, he liked the coat of arms theme. In addition, the location of the tattoo was inconspicuous enough on the back.

Now, about 25 years later, Partanen, who is in his fifties, says that he regrets his first and last tattoo.

He has begun to be disturbed by the proliferation of Finnish symbols, especially among extreme right-wing movements.

“I think the meaning of the lion in the coat of arms has been distorted over the years. I wouldn't want to be profiled as a representative of the extreme right or an opponent of immigration, because I don't feel like I belong to them,” he reflects.

Partanen says that he has considered removing or covering up the tattoo, but so far has not taken the initiative – partly because the tattoo is usually hidden from view.

“If the tattoo was on my arm, I would have removed it ages ago.”

He did not want a picture of the tattoo to be published in this story.

HS recently asked its readers what kind of tattoos they have come to regret later in life. Partanen is one of the respondents to the survey.

In the survey, tattoos taken at a young age or on a spur of the moment, as well as relationship or friendship tattoos, if the relationship has since ended, were highlighted in particular.

See also Football A Manchester United player is still under arrest - on suspicion of sexual violence A woman from Helsinki says that she got a tattoo on her neck when she was young in India, which was supposed to be a symmetrical mandala-type pattern. The end result does not resemble the desired at all.

Sanniina Nieminen from Helsinki ended up covering her wedding day tattoo in a creative way after the divorce.

Sometimes the reason behind the regret is a change in the meaning of the tattooed image or text or a failure of execution. Large or prominent stamps may also have started to fade.

This happened, for example, to a person from Helsinki For Vanessa Hotawho tattooed the Bambi goat from the Disney movie on his right wrist at the age of 19.

She was an au pair in London at the time and got the tattoo on the spur of the moment, inspired by her friends. The intention was to take only a small and delicate stamp, a couple of centimeters long, but the tattoo artist drew a significantly larger one than the image.

“I immediately got the feeling that this is really good now. However, I was too polite to refuse and trusted the opinion of my friends and the tattoo artist. In retrospect, I should have listened to my own feelings,” he says.

Hotta says that she was ashamed of the large and prominent tattoo right from the moment it was completed. For nearly ten years, he tried to convince himself that he liked the tattoo, but often wore long-sleeved shirts to cover it up.

After entering the working life permanently at the age of 29, Hotta ended up removing the tattoo with a laser. The laser treatment required five private treatments and cost a total of around 1,000 euros, i.e. ten times the original price of the tattoo.

“Despite the numbing cream, the laser treatment was really painful, and the removal site was always swollen and blistered a week later,” he says.

The Bambi character tattooed on Vanessa Hota's wrist was much larger than she had originally planned.

Hotta removed his tattoo with a painful laser treatment. After five treatments, the tattoo was gone, but its outline still stands out as a faint scar.

Particularly Embarrassing tattoos, based on HS's survey, are those whose meaning is later revealed to be completely different.

A woman from Helsinki says that she got a tattoo on her collarbone when she was 18 years old in the mid-1990s, when she was living in Northern Ireland, which reminded her of the time she spent in the country. The picture shows a map of the area and the name in Irish.

At that time, there was an armed conflict in Northern Ireland, and the tattoo ended up with a text that was very politically charged by accident. The woman does not appear in the story under her own name, as she has tried to hide her tattoo at her current workplace, for example.

When she traveled back to Northern Ireland for the first time after getting the tattoo, she was wearing a summer dress with the tattoo clearly visible underneath.

“The owner of our hostel saw the tattoo and threw me out of the hostel. Only then did I find out that it was a strong stand on behalf of the other side of the conflict,” says the woman.

Later, while moving around the country, he tried to cover up the tattoo, but he still received nasty looks and words, for example in the shower at the gym.

The woman says that she has considered removing or covering up the tattoo, but has not had the courage, because the collarbone is such a sensitive place.

“I've thought that it's easier to cover it with clothes, although you have to be careful about the necklines. The positive thing is that the text has faded surprisingly well over the years.”

Hanna Kolehmainen, who answered HS's survey, says she regrets the Jack Skellington tattoo on her upper arm. The tattooist apparently hammered the image too deep into the skin and the contours have become thick and soft.

Although if it's pointless, those regretting their tattoo have a few tips for those considering their first stamp.

Mikko Partanen encourages you to think carefully about which image or symbol you put on your skin. Vanessa Hotta, on the other hand, advises to say directly if you don't like the artist's sketch.

The woman who tattooed the map of Northern Ireland advises that at least the first tattoo should not be taken in a very visible place. He also advises to avoid possible political statements or words in a foreign language, the meaning of which is not absolutely certain.

“When I was younger, I also thought about getting an Arabic tattoo, but luckily I didn't get one, since the situation in the Middle East is still so uncertain today.”