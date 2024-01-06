Tattoos | Rowing freak Jari Saario got a huge tattoo

Kätlin and Torsten Malm designed a large tattoo for Jari Saario. The tattoo has a boat, a lighthouse, the sea and a cross.

Atlantic a rower who became famous for crossing Jari Saario got a huge tattoo on his chest. He already said on his Instagram account that he was going to get a tattoo and shared a video of the moment on Thursday.

In the video, Saario lies looking pained as the tattooists draw sea-themed artwork on the skin.

Later, Saario sent pictures of the finished tattoo, which shows a boat, a lighthouse, the sea and a cross.

Tattoo artists are behind the tattoo I shook hands and Torsten Malm. Kätlin Malm rose to prominence in Finland when she finished second in the Big Brother program in 2009. The couple started working as tattooists in 2015.

“It was completely conceived and planned by them, I did not interfere in any way. It's a bold bet to take a big picture that you haven't even seen before, or the whole idea, for the rest of your life,” Saario said.

According to Saario, the old cross symbolizes the tradition that it is good to believe in a greater power at sea.

Kätlin Malm became known for her success in Big Brother 2009.

Island rowed back and forth across the Atlantic and arrived from the trip at the end of last year. He was even invited to Linna's party thanks to his act.

The rower announced shortly after Linna's party that he will leave at the end of January to conquer Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro. The mountain with a height of 5,895 meters is located in Tanzania.

“Tumbler Daniel Ahola called and asked if I would go along,” Saario said in December.