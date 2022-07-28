Tattoos | Do you still remember the tribal tattoos of the 1990s? Now they are coming back into fashion through a new target audience, tattoo entrepreneurs confirm

Tattoo entrepreneurs say that customers now want the same images as ten years ago. The tattoo trends of the 1990s are also making a comeback.

Needle hums quietly. From Tampere Tuomas Eriksson sits on a bench and stares at the ceiling. Soon, a mark will be inked on his arm.

“Muikku is the provincial fish of Pohjois Savo. I had been thinking for a long time that I would like a tattoo reminiscent of my hometown. I didn’t see anyone else having fun, so this started to feel like my own,” says Eriksson.