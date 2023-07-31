Tattoos | Almost every part of Nico Lingman’s body is tattooed – People are always interested in the same question

Nico Lingman has been tattooing his body for 16 years. Now the project is getting ready, and the last tattoo appointment is scheduled for August.

“I I don’t shake hands when I got my fingers tattooed yesterday”, Nico Lingman laughing when meeting.

Lingman, 31, from Helsinki, has been collecting tattoos for 16 years. Now the end of the hobby of collecting is looming, because there is almost no room left.

Lingman sat in the tattoo chair for the first time at the age of 16. Tattoo dreams had awakened a year or two earlier. Among other things, with metalcore music and With Justin Timberlake had something to do with it.

“Such a movie as Alpha Dog came back in the day, and it starred Justin Timberlake as a drug dealer. Drugs weren’t sweet, but tattoos were.”

The character played by Timberlake had “walking stars” in his hands. Lingman’s first tattoo was similar.

From the first one since the tattoo, Lingman knew he wanted a lot of tattoos.

“But what is a lot has changed a lot over the years.”

First one hand filled, then the other. Quite early on, Lingman also started dreaming about tattooing his neck. However, he first thought about that for a good ten years.

Now one of Lingman’s favorite tattoos can be found on the neck.

Lingman, on the other hand, has decided to leave the face untouched. He describes his face as kind and says that he likes the contrast between it and his tattooed body.

Of people According to Lingman’s observations, the attitude towards tattoos has not changed much over the years – at least when we are not talking about individual or small images.

“Attitudes have changed surprisingly little considering how much people talk about tattoos being commonplace and accepted everywhere.”

Strangers ask Lingman about the amount of money spent on tattoos, for example. There are also a lot of questions about removing tattoos and whether the tattoos start to regret when Lingman and his skin have aged.

Sometimes it’s openly frowned upon.

“It actually comes from people of all ages, that you have ruined your skin and your life. Sometimes people seem terribly worried about me.”

The most common question of all, however, according to Lingman, is whether he has any tattoos in the genital area. It is of extraordinary interest to people.

He has decided not to answer that “just so that people have enough questions”.

Lingman likes his tattoos to look like one big picture. Numerous images are connected to each other with, for example, numerous small dots.

The special ones and sometimes even negative questions or reactions don’t bother Lingman. He thinks it’s nice that people dare to approach and ask.

“Weird questions are perfectly fine. I accept that I look different. I accept that not everyone likes the way I look.”

Lingman also wants to do his part to dismantle the prejudices associated with tattoos.

“I have a university degree and a suplicist and I go to work. With my own behavior, of course, I strive to shape the image in a better direction.”

The only reaction that Lingman mentions as annoying is that people might grab an arm without asking, for example, to look at tattoos.

Especially in bars, according to Lingman, it’s “quite normal”. He doesn’t usually find the behavior threatening, but it annoys him.

“Quite often people say, ‘Would it be okay if I got my hand back,'” Lingman laughs.

The style of Lingman’s tattoos is old school, the idea of ​​which is to make tattoos with clear and strong colors. Old school-style images also stay good on the skin for a long time.

Now, when the tattoos are finished in less than one session, Lingman’s feelings have eased. He says that he particularly likes ready-made tattoos, but tattooing itself has not become less unpleasant in 16 years.

“I hate tattoo pain. If someone says you get used to it, it’s not true. It gets worse every time.”

So it’s not bad. Lingman says that he is at the point where he doesn’t want to fight the tattoo cat anymore.

“I want to get out of this limbo.”

Another joy in ending the tattoo project is that it hasn’t been a particularly cheap hobby. Lingman estimates that, all in all, about 30,000 euros would have gone into tattooing the body.

“If someone asks if I’ve taken a lot of vacations, here are my vacations,” Lingman says and points to his tattoos.

“That there hasn’t been much hanging out abroad in the last fifteen years.”

Lingman’s the last tattoo appointment is scheduled for August. For the past five years, he estimates that he has been tattooed about once a month, sometimes more often.

After August it will stop.

“If you wanted to continue this, you could always add something to something. But you just have to decide that that’s it.”

Lingman might still end up in the tattoo chair if, for example, his children wanted to get similar tattoos together. At the moment, the children are 5 and 7 years old, so in the near future the decision to stop will hardly be considered.

In the last time, we will fix “sloppy pictures” here and there and make small patches.

In addition, the last new tattoo will be done. The text “the end” will appear under the armpit.