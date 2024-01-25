Tattoos | A Helsinki woman's tattoo makes people laugh: “Whoops, Satan”

Sanniina Nieminen from Helsinki didn't want to cover her wedding day tattoo completely after the breakup, but ended up with a creative solution.

“Whoops Satan!!”

This is how a person from Helsinki reads Sanniina Nieminen in the more special tattoo on the arm.

On the bottom is tattooed the wedding date of Nieminen and his ex-spouse from 2016. About a year ago, after the divorce, a thick black cross was added on top and the aforementioned humorous text next to it.

According to Nieminen, the original tattoo was taken shortly after getting married. At that time, the idea was that he would spend the rest of his life together with his partner at the time.

However, when the relationship ended over a year ago with a breakup, removing or covering up the tattoo became relevant. Nieminen initially thought about lasering or hiding the tattoo under a black box.

In the end, however, he didn't want to cover the tattoo completely, as it reminded him of a certain stage in his life.

“All kinds of things always hurt and happen to me, and 'whoop the devil' has been a kind of motto of mine. Then I got the idea that this small side plot in my life could be acknowledged with the same comment,” says Nieminen.

He presented the idea to his friend who does tattoos, who got excited about it. Soon black braces were drawn over the date and Nieminen's motto was added next to it.

After the divorce, Sanniina Nieminen has a thick cross and a humorous text tattooed on her wedding day.

At 47 years old Nieminen has had many tattoos on his skin since he was young. He got his first tattoos when he was under 20 years old.

Nieminen says that he often got tattoos on the spur of the moment, when a good idea came to mind.

Some of the older tattoos are a bit embarrassing nowadays. For example, the Hello Kitty picture found on the upper arm would not necessarily be worn on her skin these days. The first letter of the former partner's first name can be found on the hip.

“Yes, the stamps always reflect the trends of that moment's life. However, a more continuous saga on my skin has been cats, which have been steadily increasing,” he says.

Although the subjects of the tattoos may be regrettable today, Nieminen has been satisfied with their execution. He has always had his tattoos done by professionals and over the years they have been preserved surprisingly well.

In general, Nieminen thinks that tattoos tell about the life lived. At best, they can help make better decisions in the future, for example in relationships.

“I always try to approach things with humor anyway,” he says.

Nieminen the passion for tattooing has not subsided over the years, but rather increased. Both arms, metatarsals and part of one leg are already covered in stamps.

He plans to continue getting tattoos at least as long as there is enough bare skin. In addition, the intention is to speed up the pace in the next few years, because tattooing the skin becomes more difficult as you get older, he says.

“The younger you get a tattoo, the easier it is for the tattoo artist. That's why I try to get tattoos when the skin isn't incredibly wrinkled.”

Nieminen doesn't want to give any other tips to a young person dreaming of getting their first tattoo than to find out about the tattoo artist in advance and take care of proper home care.

Other tips, such as careful consideration, fall on deaf ears he believes.

“If you're as impatient as I am, you don't follow other people's instructions, you just do what you feel like.”