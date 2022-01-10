Tattoo killer Cor P. was arrested on Thursday in the Dominican Republic after he was seriously injured on Tuesday when two men tried to liquidate him there. That reports The Parool Monday. The Public Prosecution Service was not available on Monday afternoon to confirm the news to NRC. P. fled the Netherlands at the beginning of 2020, after a life sentence had been demanded against him for an underworld murder. He had cut his ankle bracelet, which he was wearing because he was allowed to serve the last part of a prison sentence for a liquidation attempt at home.

Two men on a scooter shot at 38-year-old P. Tuesday in his white all-terrain vehicle in the center of the Dominican tourist resort of Las Terrenas. He probably lived there for some time. According to local police, he was hit by three bullets. He was arrested in hospital after the police searched his apartment. P. was spotted internationally.

Cor P. is suspected of the murder of Onno Kuut, together with four other men from the ‘tattookillers’ gang, so called because all members have a tattoo with Chinese characters on their backs. The badly beaten body of the 30-year-old Enschedeër was found in 2009 in the dunes near Hoek van Holland. Because Kuut had the same kind of tattoo on his back, the judiciary assumes a “cold-blooded internal settlement”. She demanded life sentences for the suspects, but in 2020 they were acquitted by a judge for lack of evidence. The judiciary subsequently appealed.

The Netherlands has no official extradition treaty with the Dominican Republic. In the criminal environment P. is linked to more murders. His nickname is ‘The Eel’, because he usually managed to escape his punishment.