Sebastian Makowski, you are the managing director of the “oldest tattoo parlor in Germany”, which people have visited over the past 75 years with all kinds of motive requests. Since the beginning of March, despite lockdowns, like hairdressers, you have been able to resume your work here on St. Pauli and stab. What are the motives for people in Corona times?

For example, today I did animal portraits, two little monkeys. That was for a regular customer who should have had an appointment during the lockdown. Your whole body is full of various animals, it will be a real jungle. Such larger tattoo projects are now continuing. Other things will be canceled for the time being, we’re just stinging an appointment.

Does that mean that the anchor, the typical spontaneous tattoo in Hamburg, is not in great demand right now?

Anchors are a long-runner. This is the number one tourist tattoo! Sometimes a bit stylized, sometimes more realistic. Before Corona, a whole batch of people often came by who wanted one. At some point there is really no time for this motif. But that doesn’t work at the moment anyway, our door is always locked. Only one customer per tattoo artist is allowed in, unaccompanied.

Your business on a side street of the Reeperbahn is one of the few places in the neighborhood where there is a little life. How do you feel when you receive customers, unlike in retail?

Well, that’s when the sword of Damocles comes to mind, which hovers overhead all the time. I cannot plan at all and have to expect that everything will be thrown overboard again at any time. That is demotivating and labor-intensive.



"For some, a piece of normality returns with a new tattoo": Sebastian Makowski.

Image: private





In addition, since this week you have to present a test concept.

What is new is that we have to keep a test log. Our customers don’t have to be tested, but we as employees do once a week. Personally, that’s not enough for me. That’s why I’m currently trying to train myself to test so that we don’t have to fall back on a test center.

How is your store doing financially?

The first payment of the November aid came at the end of the year, the rest in January and part of it for December. Two months are still completely open. If we have to close again now, our sales will go back to zero and the costs will remain. I can only do that for a certain time, and then my private reserves will also be used up.

What mood do you observe among your customers?

For some, a piece of normality returns with a new tattoo. They are really happy that they are called! But many are afraid of the overall situation. Even after the first lockdown, two regular customers said that they had to put all the plans they had for their tattoos on hold for now. You were initially on short-time work and later lost your job. That will definitely make itself felt here as well. A tattoo is then simply no longer financially possible.

Especially large tattoos take several sessions and should therefore be a larger investment. Also tricky if the next date cannot be foreseen due to possible closings. Are your clients worried about half-finished tattoos?

Sure, there are such cases. But for most, it’s normal for a tattoo to not be quite finished for a while. They can live with that too. However, if one part is older than a year, you will see a color difference between the different surfaces over a certain period of time. A healed black takes on a different color because it has integrated better into the skin. So it takes longer for the different areas to align if the dates are further apart. Fortunately, we have been able to postpone everything so far so that we can continue to do tattoos without any problems.

What was the most extraordinary thing that you should ever stab?

A female genitalia on the upper arm from which a skull comes out. That was pretty weird.

Are there any wishes that you refuse?

It happens a lot. Mostly when customers want motifs in the wrong places. For example, we only prick the fingers of regular customers who are already heavily tattooed and who know what they’re getting into.

How much empathy does a tattoo artist need?

That does play a role. Some of them don’t care, they just want to get a picture on their skin. Others tell me their whole life story. It’s no different with us than with the hairdresser.

Tattoos on the face are also becoming more and more common.

It also plays a role here that the lines become thick and bleached by UV light and thus increased cell division of the skin. Let’s take a small rose that can quickly no longer look beautiful because its lines grow together. Then it’s just a dark spot. Such places should really be kept until the end.