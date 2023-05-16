ALoreen made history on Saturday. With the song “Tattoo”, the thirty-nine-year-old left her competition at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) behind and brought the title home – and after her winning title “Euphoria” in 2012, now for the second time. Previously, only artist Johnny Logan had managed to do this. Sweden can take the ESC trophy home for the seventh time, and the northern state has won three times in the past 13 years alone.

But the Swedish singer, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, has been marred by renewed allegations of plagiarism from Twitter and Tiktok users. Accordingly, the winning song “Tattoo” resembles the song “Flying Free” by Pont Aeri, an electro song from 1999. In the comment columns, some write: “Incredible that the ESC allows it.”