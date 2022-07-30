In Ramenskoye near Moscow, a tattoo artist turned in a client to the police because of a tattoo with a swastika

In Ramenskoye near Moscow, a tattoo artist turned in a client to the police because of a tattoo with a swastika. On Saturday, July 30, reports Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

According to the channel, the Russian signed up for a session and said that he urgently needed to cover the tattoo with fascist symbols. The woman replied that she could accept him, and she herself informed the law enforcement officers about everything.

When the man arrived at the address, he was met by the district police officer. The client is currently being reviewed.

On July 14, it was reported that tattoos were experimentally removed from convicts in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.