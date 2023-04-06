After Tatta’s violent run-in with Pope (Achmed Akkabi) and the failed kidnapping of Pope’s sister Samira (Zineb Fallouk), he wants to flee as quickly and far as possible with the loot that his criminal life has brought him so far. But before Tatta can make off with his family, everything – including their money – goes up in flames in an attack. With his back against the wall, he has only one option: a rip on Pope. Tatta also knows that he has no chance on his own and with almost no other options, he decides to enlist the help of his older brother Otto (Mads Wittermans). Will Tatta manage to fight back and take revenge on Pope?
Macro Mafia: Tatta is the second film spin-off of the popular series. The first season of Macro Mafia appeared in October 2018 and hit like a bomb because of the un-Dutch harshness. The series can now be seen in eight countries, including France, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and Belgium. The third season won a Golden Calf for Best Series, was nominated for a Golden Televizier Ring and won a #VideoAward for Best Video On Demand in March 2022.
The film Macro Mafia: Tatta can be seen at Videoland from Friday 28 April
