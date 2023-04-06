After Tatta’s violent run-in with Pope (Achmed Akkabi) and the failed kidnapping of Pope’s sister Samira (Zineb Fallouk), he wants to flee as quickly and far as possible with the loot that his criminal life has brought him so far. But before Tatta can make off with his family, everything – including their money – goes up in flames in an attack. With his back against the wall, he has only one option: a rip on Pope. Tatta also knows that he has no chance on his own and with almost no other options, he decides to enlist the help of his older brother Otto (Mads Wittermans). Will Tatta manage to fight back and take revenge on Pope?